|
3:30 PM
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
US Press Sec welcomes Moderna's successful COVID-19 trial results
WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany welcomed the newly-announced Moderna trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine.
"BIG NEWS!" she tweeted. "Thanks to President Trump’s highly successful Operation Warp Speed, a second vaccine (Moderna) has shown high efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trial. This news comes just after Pfizer likewise proved successful. Big wins for all," she tweeted minutes ago.
Last Briefs