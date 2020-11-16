3:30 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 US Press Sec welcomes Moderna's successful COVID-19 trial results WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany welcomed the newly-announced Moderna trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine. "BIG NEWS!" she tweeted. "Thanks to President Trump’s highly successful Operation Warp Speed, a second vaccine (Moderna) has shown high efficacy in Phase 3 clinical trial. This news comes just after Pfizer likewise proved successful. Big wins for all," she tweeted minutes ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs