Maj General Halevi appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff

The IDF announced that the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, has appointed Maj. General Herzi Halevi as Deputy Chief of General Staff, by recommendation of the Chief of Staff, Major General Kochavi.

Halevi began his military career in '85 within the ranks of the Paratroopers Brigade. He was later admitted to the Sayeret Matkal commando unit.

Halevi led the 35th Paratroopers Brigade during Operation Cast Lead and in Sept, 2014 was named as Head of Israel's Military Intelligence. He is the first religious soldier in the history of the IDF to accomplish this feat.

Halevi was appointed as head of Israel's Southern Command in 2018, responsible for IDF activity in Gaza.