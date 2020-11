3:16 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Head of Pfizer welcomes Moderna breakthrough Pfizer's CEO welcomed the latest breakthrough in Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. "I am thrilled to hear the good news coming out of Moderna's COVID19 vaccine development program. Our companies share a common goal – defeating this dreaded disease – and today we congratulate everyone at Moderna and share in the joy of their encouraging results," he tweeted today. ► ◄ Last Briefs