Liberman calls on local gov't to ignore Health Min directives

Yisrael Beytenu's Avigdor Liberman told members of his party that the Coronavirus Cabinet had convened for seven hours yesterday without reaching a decision on reopening the nation's schools.

"This is a useless Coronavirus Cabinet," said Liberman at the opening of his party's faction meeting.

"All schools nationwide from grade 1 to 12 need to be reopened," he continued, again calling for local institutions to use their "best judgement" while ignoring government directives.