CBS: 37% of population feels anxiety during corona crisis

37% of the population, which is about 2.07 million people, feel stress and anxiety during the corona crisis, according to a survey published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

It also emerged that the mental state of 30% of those aged 21 and over worsened during the crisis. In addition, it was found that 42% reported on an aggravation in economic situation and 10% aggravation in health situation, an increase compared to the report of 8.5% of the respondents in the July survey.