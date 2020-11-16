|
12:08 PM
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
Rivlin: Even the sky is not the limit
President Reuven Rivlin and the Ramon Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, have announced Eitan Stiva, a former fighter pilot, as the next Israeli astronaut to go to space, and he is expected to take off at the end of 2021 for a historic scientific mission on the International Space Station.
The space shuttle will be launched from Florida at the end of 2021.
Last Briefs