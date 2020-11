12:03 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Israel announces Eitan Steve will be second Israeli astronaut in space Israel announces Eitan Steve will be the second Israeli astronaut in space - in 2021 he will be launched to the International Space Station. ► ◄ Last Briefs