11:44 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Coronavirus Committee chief calls for reopening schools Read more After gov't fails to reach decision on schools, Coronavirus Committee chief pushes for resuming studies. 'Kids have been at home for months' ► ◄ Last Briefs