|
10:29 AM
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
MK Cotler-Wunsh: 'Some MKs aren't disturbed' at NGO-terror ties
Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh tweeted about a discussion on the ties between foreign funded NGOs and terror groups.
"Imp discussion on foreign govt $ NGOs, inc to terror tied orgs & need for transparency.
"Some MKs aren’t disturbed. I asked Nitzan Horowitz: 'Does it bother you that the murderers of Rina Shnerb worked for Eur govt $ NGOs?
"His shocking response: 'No.'”
Last Briefs