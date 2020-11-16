MK Cotler-Wunsh: 'Some MKs aren't disturbed' at NGO-terror ties

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh tweeted about a discussion on the ties between foreign funded NGOs and terror groups.

"Imp discussion on foreign govt $ NGOs, inc to terror tied orgs & need for transparency.

"Some MKs aren’t disturbed. I asked Nitzan Horowitz: 'Does it bother you that the murderers of Rina Shnerb worked for Eur govt $ NGOs?

"His shocking response: 'No.'”