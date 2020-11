9:55 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Boris Johnson in isolation: I'm in good health and have no symptoms UK PM tweets: I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19. I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to builld back better. Click here to watch Johnson's video message ► ◄ Last Briefs