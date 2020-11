9:37 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Kinneret level rises 1.5 cm The level of the Sea of Galilee is 209.99 m this morning, after about 20 mm of rain fell, which caused a rise of 1.5 cm. ► ◄ Last Briefs