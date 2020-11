2:48 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Watch: Four astronauts headed to space aboard SpaceX rocket Read more Four astronauts head to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. ► ◄ Last Briefs