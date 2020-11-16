NII Director General: Grants for unemployed will be paid in coming days

Meir Spiegler, Director General of the National Insurance Institute, told Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Sunday evening, "The grant for those who have been unemployed for more than 100 days in the amount of 2,000 shekels will be automatically deposited in bank accounts in the coming days."

He added, "The layout of the days of isolation agreed upon today will be implemented in computers only in February 2021. Until then, businesses will bear the expenses and the amounts will be returned to them retroactively from October this year."