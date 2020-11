2:10 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Will the 'Green Island' initiative resuscitate Eilat? Read more Arutz Sheva speaks with Shabtai Shay, General Manager of the Eilat Hotel Association, to find out what the new program means for his city. ► ◄ Last Briefs