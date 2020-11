1:43 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 6.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Mindanao in the Philippines A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometers. There are no reports of injuries or damages so far. ► ◄ Last Briefs