Report: Trump to enact hardline policies regarding China

US President Donald Trump will enact a series of hardline policies during his final 10 weeks to cement his legacy on China, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Axios on Sunday.

According to the sources, Trump officials plan to sanction or restrict trade with more Chinese companies, government entities and officials for alleged complicity in human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, or threatening US national security. The administration also will crack down on China for its labor practices beyond Xinjiang forced labor camps.