News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
Trump: Our big cases on election unconstitutionality will be filed soon
US President Donald Trump on Sunday commented on the legal challenges pertaining to the 2020 presidential election.
“Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!” he wrote on Twitter.
