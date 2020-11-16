|
12:41 AM
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
Head of Manufacturers of Israel: Finance Ministry's signature has no value
Dr. Ron Tomer, President of Manufacturers of Israel (MAI), on Sunday evening blasted the conduct of the Finance Ministry.
"We sat down with the Ministry of Finance and thought of a good and balanced outline, and the Knesset decided to change it. Everyone who sits with the Ministry of Finance should know - their signature is worth nothing, it has no value," Tomer said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (Army Radio).
