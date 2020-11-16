|
Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
Regev: We appointed judges in a way reflects our diverse society
Minister Miri Regev on Sunday evening attended the meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee.
"My first meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee ended tonight with important achievements for the public: Unlike in the past, not only judges from the State Attorney's Office were appointed, but also from the private sector, judges from the periphery and religious Zionism were appointed in a manner that reflects the diversity of Israeli society."
"Unfortunately, there is still a misleading stigma towards certain judges, who do their job faithfully, but are not part of the system's DNA and therefore face unjustified and irrelevant barriers. I will continue to work to enable equal and adequate representation and representation for all sectors of the judiciary in order to break the hegemony that exists today," said Regev.
