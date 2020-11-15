|
News BriefsCheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20
Netanyahu, Gantz meet to discuss further moves, decision by tomorrow
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the head of the National Security Council and the professional officials to formulate additional proposals for coronavirus restrictions by tomorrow (Monday) so that Israel is able to continue opening the economy and school system in a responsible manner.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz will hold a consultation tomorrow and submit a draft decision to the Corona Cabinet.
