News BriefsCheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20
Boris Johnson quarantined after coming in contact with virus carrier
ITV News reported that British PM Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified by NHS Test and Trace that he had come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier.
Johnson contracted the virus and was successfully treated for it in April of this year.
It remains unknown whether patients who have recovered from the disease can contract the virus for a second time.
