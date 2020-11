9:28 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Sara Netanyahu: Ayelet Shaked is mentally disturbed Read more After recordings showed PM calling Yamina chief a 'little dog', state's witness reveals that PM's wife called Yamina MK 'mentally disturbed' ► ◄ Last Briefs