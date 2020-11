7:05 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Lapid blasts Netanyahu: Not first time he's claimed victory in defeat Opposition head Yair Lapid blasted PM Netanyahu in an interview to Galei Tzahal radio today. "This isn't the first time Netanyahu's claimed victory despite having failed. We shouldn't have been 32nd to get our hands on the [Pfizer] coronavirus vaccine." ► ◄ Last Briefs