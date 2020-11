11:15 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 When Time Stopped: A story of historical detection So great was the crime of the Shoah that many Jews lapsed into silence. A piercing review of a daughter's search for her father's past. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs