Liberman: Government policy abandons southern residents

Former Defense Minister MK Avigdor Liberman attacked the government in an interview on Radio 103FM following tonight's Iron Dome interception in the south.

"Government policy abandons residents of the south. Hamas wants to be built like Hezbollah. The Qatari money, $30 million, is going to intensify Hamas making a leap in capabilities; it and Islamic Jihad are producing 2-3 rockets every day, and staging attacks in Judea and Samaria," Liberman said.