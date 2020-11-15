Trump: Giuliani will head legal team dealing with election claims

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday night that his personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani will head the legal team dealing with Trump's claims of voter fraud in the recent election.

"I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!" he tweeted.