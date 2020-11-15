Bat Yam Mayor: No rocket was fired, it was an Iron Dome interception

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot related in an interview with Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) to the explosion that was heard over the city on Sunday night and said, "Suddenly I saw two missiles passing over me, I realized it was related to the sirens in Ashdod. There was a loud explosion above the western part of the city and very quickly I was informed that there was no rocket fired [at Bat Yam] but it was rather an interception by Iron Dome."

Brot added, "We have received reports of debris found on balconies and even in a school yard. We are conducting scans to find all the debris before the start of the school day. I will ask them to check why they did not wait with the self-destruction of the Iron Dome missile? Another 500 meters into the sea and it would have been possible to prevent friction with the public."