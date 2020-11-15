IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks attacked underground infrastructure and military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza early Sunday morning. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory overnight Saturday.

According to the statement, "the IDF is conducting an ongoing assessment of the situation and acts firmly and decisively against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty."