News BriefsCheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20
Trump: There's proof our observers weren't allowed in poll counting rooms
US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday night, "There is tremendous evidence of wide spread voter fraud in that there is irrefutable proof that our Republican poll watchers and observers were not allowed to be present in poll counting rooms. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and others. Unconstitutional!"
Twitter tagged Trump's post with the following warning: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
