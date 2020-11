2:11 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 IDF confirms sirens in south The IDF confirmed that a siren was sounded in the city of Ashdod and in the Shephela area. The details are being investigated. ► ◄ Last Briefs