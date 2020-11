2:05 AM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Cheshvan 28, 5781 , 15/11/20 Reports: Explosions heard over Ashkelon Explosions were heard over the city Ashkelon on Saturday night. Residents reported interceptions of rockets over the city. No siren was sounded. ► ◄ Last Briefs