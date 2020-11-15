Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett responded on Saturday night to recordings published on Channel 13 News in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was heard calling Bennett “a little dog”.

"Netanyahu's personal attacks do not hurt me, but his personal considerations hurt us all. As early as March, I submitted to the government a detailed action plan to fight the coronavirus while reducing the damage to livelihoods. The reason that Netanyahu chose not to implement the plan I submitted is solely because of irrelevant political considerations," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account.