Yesterday, 23:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5781 , 14/11/20 Cheshvan 27, 5781 , 14/11/20 Trump tweets focusing on Dominion election software Read more Trump: 'People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion.' ► ◄ Last Briefs