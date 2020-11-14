|
Yesterday, 22:59
Reported
Cheshvan 27, 5781 , 14/11/20
Likud asks Lapid, Shelah to explain why they're leading protests
The Likud replied to Yair Lapid's criticism of its statement against left-wing protests against the PM.
"Opposition head Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid's Ofer Shelah should explain to their constituents why they continue spearheading anarchist radical left protests against Netanyahu even after Facebook uncovered that Iran is trying to ignite these disturbances," read a statement by the party.
