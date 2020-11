5:32 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5781 , 14/11/20 Cheshvan 27, 5781 , 14/11/20 Report: Israel eliminates senior Iranian al-Qaeda figure in Iran Read more New York Times reports that three months ago, Israel eliminated Iran's No. 2 al-Qaeda at request of United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs