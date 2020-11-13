|
News BriefsCheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20
Biden projected to win 306 electoral votes
CNN projected on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia and that President Donald Trump has won North Carolina.
This brings the final electoral vote tally to 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump.
