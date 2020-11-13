Obama: Netanyahu justifies almost anything to stay in power

Former US President Barack Obama details his sometimes turbulent relationship with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in his new memoir, “A Promised Land”, which is set to be released on Tuesday.

In excerpts from the book quoted by Jewish Insider on Friday, Obama describes Netanyahu as “smart, canny, tough and a gifted communicator” who could be “charming, or at least solicitous” when it benefited him.

Netanyahu’s “vision of himself as the chief defender of the Jewish people against calamity allowed him to justify almost anything that would keep him in power,” Obama writes in the book.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)