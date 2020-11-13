Trump campaign drops Arizona lawsuit

Lawyers for the Trump campaign on Friday dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast on Election Day in Arizona after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in the state could not be overcome, CNN reports.

The Trump campaign filed the lawsuit on Saturday alleging some voters were confused on Election Day and feared that their ballots were not counted if the vote tabulation machines classified their ballots as overvotes. They were seeking a hand review of any ballots flagged by the machine as overvotes alleging it could result in thousands of votes for President Donald Trump.

