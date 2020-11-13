PA warns against Pompeo visit to Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh on Friday warned against the planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to an Israeli community in Judea and Samaria, claiming it would set a "dangerous precedent".

Shtayyeh was responding to a report in Axios which said Pompeo would become the first US Secretary of State to visit a community in Judea and Samaria.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)