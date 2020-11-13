US Supreme Court Judge Alioto: 'Religious liberty a disfavored right'

In a speech before the conservative Federalist Society today, Supreme Court justice Joseph Alioto warned of disturbing trends in America that threaten freedom of expression and religious views.

"Tolerance for opposing views is now in short supply," Alioto said. “In certain quarters religious liberty has fast become a disfavored right . . . and it can’t be tolerated even when there’s no evidence that anybody has been harmed.

“The question we face is whether our society will be inclusive enough to tolerate people with unpopular religious beliefs.

“Nevada was unable to provide any justification for treating casinos more favorably than other houses of worship," Alioto added.