4:48 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 'We survived Pharaoh, we survived Rome, we will survive corona' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tweeted the following message earlier today: "We survived Pharaoh, we survived Rome, we will survive corona." ► ◄ Last Briefs