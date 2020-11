4:44 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 Widely acclaimed Israeli film 'Asia' candidate for Academy Award The widely acclaimed film 'Asia' has won the prestigious Ophir award for best picture and thus qualifies to be a candidate for best foreign film at the next Academy Awards ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs