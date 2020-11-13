'Remove politics from the corona decision making process'

Michal Cohen, a member of the Corona Advisory Committee to the Corona Czar, has urged "removal of politics from the corona decision making process."

Cohen, who heads the Keren Rashi welfare organization, lauds the signing of an agreement with the Pfizer drug company to supply Israel with the corona vaccine but counsels patience.

"We are talking about very good news but the crisis is not over. It will take a long time until most of the population can get the vaccine. Until then, the best vaccine against the corona is to remove politics from the decision making process.

"Even according to the most optimistic scenario, we should expect many long months of waiting until the vaccine will reach the entire population.

"It's not an inevitable decree that we will need to live from lockdown to lockdown, but in order to prevent additional lockdowns we need to return the public's trust in the way decisions are made. This can't happen by changing the guidelines from one morning to the next.

"In order for the public to cooperate, it needs to be certain that decisions are made strictly from health and economic considerations but this is not always the case.