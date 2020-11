3:11 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20 Arab arrested for stealing 100 kilograms of lemons An Arab who stole 100 kilograms of lemons has been arrested by an IDF Border Patrol unit. The lemons were taken from orchards at Moshav Sde Ilan in the Lower Galilee, west of Tiberias. ► ◄ Last Briefs