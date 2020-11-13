|
Cheshvan 26, 5781 , 13/11/20
ISIS claims attack against foreign diplomats in Saudi Arabia
The Islamic State (ISIS) group on Thursday claimed responsibility for an explosion the previous day at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia, saying it primarily targeted French diplomats attending the ceremony in remembrance of the end of World War I, The Associated Press reported.
Other Europeans and Americans were attending the ceremony at the Non-Muslims Cemetery in the kingdom’s coastal city of Jiddah. The blast wounded three people, leaving them with light to minor injuries.
