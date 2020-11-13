Shas MK leaves Housing Ministry

Minister of Housing and Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Yitzhak Cohen from Shas, announced on Thursday that he is resigning from his position in the Ministry of Housing and will focus on his work in the Ministry of Finance.

"Due to the economic challenges the State of Israel is facing these days, I believe that I should dedicate all my time and experience to my activities in the Ministry of Finance. In light of this, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Minister of Housing," Cohen said.