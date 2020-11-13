Report: Pompeo to visit Judea and Samaria town

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit the Golan Heights as well as an Israeli town in Judea and Samaria during his visit to Israel next week, both firsts for a US Secretary of State, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Thursday.

The trip seems intended to highlight the Trump administration's policy shifts on Israel. For Pompeo, it also has domestic political significance ahead of a possible presidential run in 2024, notes Ravid.