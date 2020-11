Yesterday, 23:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Orchestrating hatred: SJP’s campus campaign of anti-Jewish bias Read more SJP cannot win an open, honest debate so it tries to ensure that no pro-Israel voices are heard. Colleges are afraid to offend them. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs