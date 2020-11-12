Biden extends condolences to families of peacekeepers killed in Sinai crash

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement following the helicopter crash which resulted in the deaths of members of the multinational force maintaining the agreement between Israel and Egypt.

“I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers, including 6 American service members, who died on Tiran Island, and wish a speedy recovery to the surviving American. I join all Americans in honoring their sacrifice, as I keep their loved ones in my prayers,” he said.