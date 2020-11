10:40 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Cheshvan 25, 5781 , 12/11/20 Two public figures left us: One inspirational, one despicable Read more The contrast is between those who choose life and those who inflict death those who promote love and those who incite hatred. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs